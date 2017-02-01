Why Amazon won’t be the IBM of cloud

by Robin Harris on Wednesday, 1 February, 2017

IBM was the driving force in the computer industry beginning with the advent of the IBM 360 mainframe family. Their big idea was to build a family of computer systems that all ran the same software and, generally, used the same peripherals.

The IBM 360 was a brilliant idea and a massive success, making IBM the growth stock for a decade. It also made IBM the giant of the industry, with a 70-80% market share.

What happened to AWS?
Three years ago it looked like AWS was set to be the IBM of cloud, with, by some estimates an 80% market share. AWS is still the clear leader, but the competition has made major inroads, and will continue to chip away at their lead.

Why?
Tl;dr: Different inputs; different outputs.

Longer version –

  • Competition. Early on, IBM’s competition were small firms started by techies who had no idea how to sell to the large companies that were IBM’s bread and butter. Later, some of these firms were bought by larger companies, like NCR and Remington Rand, that were limited by internal politics and/or their particular customer base.
  • Distribution. In the 50s, 60s, and 70s, direct sales was about the only channel, and then, as now, it was expensive, requiring massive investments in people and local infrastructure. IBM had that already, and they leveraged it well.
  • Support. As the excellent movie Hidden Figures showed, early computers were complex, cranky, and a world away from the calculators and tabulating machines that dominated business processing. IBM had its problems with the 360 rollout, but they were expert at keeping customers in the fold.
  • Investment. IBM went all in with the 360 project, investing the equivalent of $5 billion in today’s dollars, building new factories, writing new software, and, of course, designing new hardware. IBM – and their customers – endured massive pain in the process, but, paradoxically, the pain united customers to IBM – Stockholm syndrome – and gave IBM a giant leap up the learning curve.
  • Software. IBM was plowing virgin ground, but today the prevalence of open source software makes it hard to build a sustainable and significant differentiator. AWS is beavering away to create software lock-in, but the pace of change in software – where were containers five years ago? – means today’s lock-in is tomorrow’s old news.

It’s a new world
AWS faces a very different world than IBM did in 1960. Its competitors are large, profitable, and, most importantly, well differentiated from AWS.

  • Microsoft is working off its Windows base, leveraging the Microsoft Research brain trust, and its massive financial clout. AWS hires bright people too, but MR has a much deeper bench.
  • IBM is leveraging its long term relationships with enterprises to take the lead in private cloud management and support. IBM also has a significant research arm, and it looks like their endemic “suits vs geeks” warfare has been tamped down in the cloud efforts.
  • Google, is, surprisingly, the weakest player in this group, which underscores just how tough the competition is. Under Eric Schmidt Google whiffed the cloud market, but Larry Page seems serious about making up for lost time. Google is the least in tune with customers, but has strong roots with developers and, like Amazon, their own massive and profitable infrastructure to build on. They might even figure out how to leverage their Android base.

Dark horses
HPE seems to have dropped out of the race, but Dell/EMC might figure out something that augments their installed base, much as what NetApp is attempting. Slim chance, but that’s why they’re a dark horse.

Despite all its misfires online, Apple might get its act together and build something great on its iOS base. Yes, slim chance, but they’ve got money and, maybe, vision. Execution is their problem in this space.

Facebook. They’ve got the scale and the money to compete and become the Everyman’s cloud infrastructure, taking a piece of Microsoft and Apple.

The Storagemojo take
In five years the specter of AWS cloud dominance will be a distant memory. The potential cloud market is enormous and we are, in effect, where the computer industry was in 1965. AWS will be successful, just not dominant. No tears for AWS.

Also, we should remember the downsides of IBM’s dominance. They fought interactive computing and peer-to-peer networking. And while they invented the disk drive, they also worked hard to keep customers locked into proprietary interfaces, impeding the development of a robust storage industry, until they took their eye off the ball.

It’s good for the industry and customers that there are four powerful cloud competitors, as well as tempting private cloud options. Expect the rapid development of the cloud market to continue apace, with benefits for all consumers – and challenges for the competitors.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.

Hike blogging: Tavasci Marsh

by Robin Harris on Monday, 30 January, 2017

The Verde Valley is green because it has water. The Verde River is Arizona’s 2nd longest river, at 170 miles (the Little Colorado is longer) and in my neck of the woods flows through the towns of Clarkdale, Cottonwood, and Camp Verde.

Yesterday I took my first hike in months, so I chose an easy 4 mile walk that started at the Tuzigoot National Monument, home to the best preserved Sinagua pueblo in the valley. From there I walked down into the Verde River’s floodplain and the Tavasci Marsh, an Audubon Society Important Bird Area.

I’m not a birder, but I did see a couple of hawks. And I took this shot across the marsh of Tuzigoot pueblo with Mingus mountain in the background.

Click to enlarge.

Here’s a close-up – well, closer – view of the pueblo. You’ll need to click to enlarge. It’s the structure virtually in the center of the photo.

Click to enlarge.

The StorageMojo take
I expect to up my hike mileage back to 12 to 18 miles a week in February – with an interruption for FAST ’17, (February 27–March 2, 2017) my favorite storage conference.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.

Scality reimagines storage as art

by Robin Harris on Wednesday, 11 January, 2017

The fine folks at Scality send out a new year book of photos and – of course – promos. This year caught my attention because, as a fan of modern art, especially those with Cadillacs, they gen’d up a photo of a disk drive displayed like one of the famous Cadillac Ranch cars.

Here’s an still from a video when the Ranch was fairly new.

Here’s the photo that Scality put out:

The StorageMojo take
Drive vendors might not too happy to see their products treated so cavalierly, but it only reflects their iconic status in computing for the last 6 decades. And I like creative marketing!

Courteous comments welcome, of course.

Violin’s bankruptcy

by Robin Harris on Friday, 6 January, 2017

Violin Memory, one of the early entrants with an all-flash array, filed for bankruptcy last month. The company continues to operate under Chapter 11, but this is a sad outcome for a pioneer.

So much for first mover advantage
When I first met with Violin, the original team had a great idea and not much traction. The architecture connected the flash storage nodes with a mesh network to ensure dual-channel access and high-performance, with system visibility down to the individual flash dies.

This was at a time – 2008 – when most folks (other than Fusion-io) were looking to emulate disk drives with flash in a can. This seemed suboptimal because, after all, if we had invented flash in 1957 instead of disks, is that what flash drives would have looked like 50 years later? Of course not.

I thought then, and still do, that this was an innovative architecture. But innovation can be hard.

Architecture isn’t everything
I was critical of folks, like Pure, who put SATA drives behind a couple of controllers, and called it good. But this was a time to market strategy, so they could focus on software, not hardware. And software is a lot cheaper and quicker to build.

Which is, ultimately, what cost Violin their early lead. By concentrating on hardware, Violin found it hard to compete with feature-rich software implementations, despite Violin’s excellent and consistent low latency. Buyers were dazzled by IOPS, not latency.

The StorageMojo take
The race is not always to the swift, nor riches to the wise. By starting with software, other companies built an early lead, and now have the money and time to optimize hardware for flash.

It looks like a new race is starting, with NVRAM as the instigator. I’ll try to remember the lessons of Violin’s path.

Courteous comments welcome, of course. Happy new year to all. As for me, this new year has gotten off to an excellent start! Also, I've done work for Violin.

Thunder Mountain

by Robin Harris on Monday, 26 December, 2016

StorageMojo’s hike blogging has been on hiatus for a few months, due to a personal issue. But no worries! If all goes according to plan I will be better than new by the end of January.

I’m more than ready! I’ve had to skip too many industry events, such as Flash Memory Summit and the upcoming CES. But I expect to attend the Usenix File and Storage Technology (FAST) event in February.

Snowdona
Starting the day before Christmas, and continuing through much of Christmas day, it was snowing. Yes, Virginia, there is snow in Arizona. Parts of northern Arizona could easily be mistaken for Idaho or Montana – in climate as well as topography.

But after the storms, the sun comes out, and I hiked out onto my deck to take this picture of Thunder Mountain, aka Capitol Butte.

Click to enlarge.

The StorageMojo take
Despite my difficulties, this holiday is a more than usually joyous one for me. I hope you can say the same.

Happy New Year, to one and all.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.

Purpose built backup appliances: cloud collateral damage

by Robin Harris on Thursday, 22 December, 2016

It makes sense that the WW purpose-built backup appliance would be suffering. Cloud-based data gets IaaS provider DR, while cloud backup software handles day-to-day backup, and modern object storage systems optimize archiving.

Back in April of 2012, IDC produced a PBBA market analysis that predicted that the PBBA market would be $5.9 billion by the end of 2016.

Well, here we are at the end of 2016, and guess what? The PBBA market is well short of that.

How short?
Eyeballing the current stats, it looks like the IDC stats for 2016 will come in at about $3.5B, 40% below the 2012 IDC prediction.

Unlike other mature markets, it also appears that leader EMC’s share, courtesy of the Data Domain acquisition, is also drifting down from its ≈65% share in 2012 to a still dominant ≈60% in 2016. I would have expected the incumbent to pick up share as other vendors, starved for revenue, retreated.

The StorageMojo take
The cloud’s collateral damage to the legacy IT vendors continues to spread. A few billion here and a few billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.

And yet, as I recently noted on ZDNet, users still overspend on IT infrastructure – both physical and virtual – by many 10s of billions of dollars every year. With the growing transparency of IT costs – check out this CloudPhysics quarterly report, the historical and organizational forces that favor overspending are weakening.

Vendors who can show advantages in cost and efficiency are best positioned for continued slow-motion clash between on-prem and cloud infrastructure.

Courteous comments welcome, of course. Sure, the IDC forecast could have been based on silly assumptions, but I don't think so.

The myth of video anonymity

December 13, 2016

Nantero raises $21 million and that’s good

December 13, 2016

Cloud market heats up

November 18, 2016

When is a feature a bug?

November 17, 2016

Frisky Gen-Z’s to battle boomer Intel

October 24, 2016

ClearSky: object storage at enterprise block speed

October 17, 2016

Everspin’s MRAM IPO

October 10, 2016

Is 3D XPoint in trouble?

October 6, 2016

Nutanix IPO: the big score

October 5, 2016

