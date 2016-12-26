Thunder Mountain

StorageMojo’s hike blogging has been on hiatus for a few months, due to a personal issue. But no worries! If all goes according to plan I will be better than new by the end of January.

I’m more than ready! I’ve had to skip too many industry events, such as Flash Memory Summit and the upcoming CES. But I expect to attend the Usenix File and Storage Technology (FAST) event in February.

Snowdona

Starting the day before Christmas, and continuing through much of Christmas day, it was snowing. Yes, Virginia, there is snow in Arizona. Parts of northern Arizona could easily be mistaken for Idaho or Montana – in climate as well as topography.

But after the storms, the sun comes out, and I hiked out onto my deck to take this picture of Thunder Mountain, aka Capitol Butte.

The StorageMojo take

Despite my difficulties, this holiday is a more than usually joyous one for me. I hope you can say the same.

Happy New Year, to one and all.

