Scality reimagines storage as art

The fine folks at Scality send out a new year book of photos and – of course – promos. This year caught my attention because, as a fan of modern art, especially those with Cadillacs, they gen’d up a photo of a disk drive displayed like one of the famous Cadillac Ranch cars.

Here’s an still from a video when the Ranch was fairly new.

Here’s the photo that Scality put out:

The StorageMojo take

Drive vendors might not too happy to see their products treated so cavalierly, but it only reflects their iconic status in computing for the last 6 decades. And I like creative marketing!

Courteous comments welcome, of course.