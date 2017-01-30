Hike blogging: Tavasci Marsh

The Verde Valley is green because it has water. The Verde River is Arizona’s 2nd longest river, at 170 miles (the Little Colorado is longer) and in my neck of the woods flows through the towns of Clarkdale, Cottonwood, and Camp Verde.

Yesterday I took my first hike in months, so I chose an easy 4 mile walk that started at the Tuzigoot National Monument, home to the best preserved Sinagua pueblo in the valley. From there I walked down into the Verde River’s floodplain and the Tavasci Marsh, an Audubon Society Important Bird Area.

I’m not a birder, but I did see a couple of hawks. And I took this shot across the marsh of Tuzigoot pueblo with Mingus mountain in the background.

Here’s a close-up – well, closer – view of the pueblo. You’ll need to click to enlarge. It’s the structure virtually in the center of the photo.

The StorageMojo take

I expect to up my hike mileage back to 12 to 18 miles a week in February – with an interruption for FAST ’17, (February 27–March 2, 2017) my favorite storage conference.

