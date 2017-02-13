FAST ’17 starts in two weeks

by Robin Harris on Monday, 13 February, 2017

FAST 17 starts in two weeks. AFAIK, StorageMojo was the first press to attend and report on FAST, starting in 2008.

For years I had it to myself, but in the last few years other publications have started attending. That’s a very good thing, as storage is THE problem of a digital civilization. The more focus on storage, the more likely we are to have a successful long-term digital society.

The StorageMojo take
I wasn’t able to make it last year. So I expect to see a lot of new faces and tech.

If you’d like to chat, feel free to say hello. I’m pleased to be returning!

Petros Koutoupis February 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

A couple of weeks back, I took a gander at this year’s itinerary. Many interesting topics lined up.

Jeff Darcy February 13, 2017 at 10:24 am

After a couple of years’ hiatus, I’ll be at this one too. I look forward to seeing you there.

Robin Harris February 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

Cool! See you there.

