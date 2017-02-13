FAST ’17 starts in two weeks

FAST 17 starts in two weeks. AFAIK, StorageMojo was the first press to attend and report on FAST, starting in 2008.

For years I had it to myself, but in the last few years other publications have started attending. That’s a very good thing, as storage is THE problem of a digital civilization. The more focus on storage, the more likely we are to have a successful long-term digital society.

The StorageMojo take

I wasn’t able to make it last year. So I expect to see a lot of new faces and tech.

If you’d like to chat, feel free to say hello. I’m pleased to be returning!

