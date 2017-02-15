Non-Volatile Memory Workshop ’17

StorageMojo’s crack analyst team will be attending the 8th Non-volatile Memory Workshop. Last year’s event attracted 230 participants.

This isn’t the Flash Memory Summit, which focuses on flash memory as a storage technology and its commercial application. NVMW is an academic conference, so you won’t see many polished corporate presentations.

Their mission statement:

The workshop will bring together scientists and engineers from industry and academia who are working on advanced non-volatile storage devices and systems. The goal is to facilitate the exchange of ideas, insights, and knowledge within this broad community of practitioners and researchers, and to foster the establishment of new collaborations that can propel future progress in the design and application of non-volatile memories.

The StorageMojo take

There is no doubt that NVM will drive multiple disruptions in the storage market over the next decade, with an aggregate impact greater than what NAND flash has done over the last decade. If it’s your job to be on the leading edge of enabling technologies, NVMW 17 is a place you’ll want to be.

