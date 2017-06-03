Hike blogging: Devils Creek Road

Taking a vacation from the usual slog in NoAZ. I’m some 60 miles north of Seattle, working on my rain tan.

The weatherman claims we’ll break 70 degrees sometime during my visit, but I’m not counting on it. Occasional patches of blue sky remind me of what is possible, if not likely.

Took a 4.5 mile hike up an old logging road yesterday called Devils Creek Road. If the clouds had cooperated I would have had a beautiful view of Mt. Baker, one of the Cascade range volcanos that includes Mt. Rainier and Mt. St. Helens. But no-o-o!

But you can see some of the snow capped ridges in front of the mountain in this photo:

However beautiful the mountains here are, my favorite place here is the Skagit Valley, which you can see some of in the left half of this panorama. Imagine a table-flat plain with rounded hills rising up on it and surrounding it. Amazing.

Note: Couldn’t upload the full size pano. WordPress couldn’t handle it.

Enjoy!

Plan to head out to Friday Harbor next week. Sorry to be missing HPE Discover, but the San Juan Islands and the Skagit Valley will have to do.