Infinidat sweetens All Flash Array Challenge

by Robin Harris on Tuesday, 6 June, 2017

In response to yesterday’s StorageMojo post on Infinidat, Brian Carmody of Infinidat tweeted:

Thanks, Brian!

The StorageMojo take
Verde Valley Sanctuary is a fine organization that StorageMojo has supported for years. I’d love to see them get much needed support from StorageMojo readers who take the Faster than all flash challenge.

If you’re evaluating all flash arrays, give Infinidat a chance – and StorageMojo’s favorite charity a boost – by taking Infinidat up on their challenge. Mention the StorageMojo post when you sign up for the challenge and we’re good.

And let me know how it goes – win, lose or draw – and I’ll be happy to publish your experiences.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.

