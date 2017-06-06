Infinidat sweetens All Flash Array Challenge

In response to yesterday’s StorageMojo post on Infinidat, Brian Carmody of Infinidat tweeted:

Robin, Verde Valley is a great organization. @INFINIDAT will donate $10K for every Infinidat Challenge customer who mentions your blog post. — Brian Carmody (@initzero) June 5, 2017

Thanks, Brian!

The StorageMojo take

Verde Valley Sanctuary is a fine organization that StorageMojo has supported for years. I’d love to see them get much needed support from StorageMojo readers who take the Faster than all flash challenge.

If you’re evaluating all flash arrays, give Infinidat a chance – and StorageMojo’s favorite charity a boost – by taking Infinidat up on their challenge. Mention the StorageMojo post when you sign up for the challenge and we’re good.

And let me know how it goes – win, lose or draw – and I’ll be happy to publish your experiences.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.