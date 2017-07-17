Flash Memory Summit next month

StorageMojo’s crack analyst team will be attending next months Flash Memory Summit. The dates are August 8-10, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Wasn’t able to attend last year, but the 2015 summit was the best storage show I’d seen in years. Flash is where the action is, with NVRAM coming along as well.

I’ve got a couple of meetings scheduled, but if your company is doing something early stage, I’d like to talk to you. Comment below to set up a meeting. I won’t publish invites.

The StorageMojo take

With flash products moving into maturity, StorageMojo is really interested in NVRAM technologies and in how they are affecting system architectures. Especially interested in emerging concepts.

Courteous comments welcome, of course.