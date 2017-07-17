Hike blogging: 07-17-2017

Hike blogging has been on hiatus for several reasons, including no good pictures, packing up for a short move, too much rain – it’s monsoon time now – and I’ve been getting back to biking as well.

But this morning got out at 630 on to the Twin Buttes/Hog Heaven/Hog Wash loop. It’s about 4.5 miles, with about 370 feet of vertical.

The Hog Heaven portion is a double black diamond mountain bike trail. Given that I find it a little hairy on foot, I can’t imagine how skilled – or crazy – you have to be to bike it.

But the views were fabulous in the early morning light. Here’s one:

The StorageMojo take

Let me know if you come to town. It’s a beautiful place and well worth a visit. Happy to recommend hikes and places to go in town for food, wine, music, and art.

