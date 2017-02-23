The coming all flash array/NVMePCIe SSD dogfight

In this morning’s post on ZDNet on the diseconomies of flash sharing I discuss the fact that many NVMe/PCIe SSDs are as fast as most all flash arrays (AFA). What does that mean for the all flash array market?
Short answer: not good
Today a Dell PowerEdge Express Flash NVMe Performance PCIe SSD – ok, is spec’d to – offer ≈700,000 IOPS, with gigabytes per second of bandwidth. That’s in the range of many AFAs. The NVMe/PCIe SSD does all that for thousands of dollars, not $100k or more. And you can order one from NewEgg or Dell.
There are two obvious problems with the idea that NVMe/PCIe SSDs can take a major piece of the AFA market.
- Services. AFAs offer many services that enable managing and sharing the storage. NVMe/PCIe SSDs are drives, leaving the management up to you.
- Sharing. Put an AFA on a SAN and you have a shared resource. Any PCIe device is marooned in its host server.
But if hyper scale datacenters have taught us anything, it is that shared nothing clusters can offer many services and share hardware. All it takes is an appropriate software layer and lots and lots of network bandwidth.
With the rapid advent of 25 Gb/sec and faster Ethernet, the bandwidth issue is manageable. That leaves the software.
Given the size of the market opportunity, the software should arrive soon.
The StorageMojo take
AFAs and their more cost-effective hybrid brethren aren’t disappearing. There will always be applications where they will make sense, and a cadre of people who just don’t like NVMe/PCIe SSDs for enterprise work.
But I think this will be a hot area of contention, since most of the SSD vendors don’t make AFAs. They have little to lose by pushing NVMe/PCIe SSDs for broad adoption.
But it will mark the beginning of the end for array controllers as service platforms. Why rely on a doubly redundant array controller when you can rely on a virtually immortal cluster to host services?
This is going to be fun to watch.
Courteous comments welcome, of course.
{ 6 comments… read them below or add one }
You forgot to mention latency, where the PCIe DAS thoroughly trounces the SAN AFA by easily one order of magnitude. For many applications like OLTP databases, that has a huge impact on real-world performance and throughput.
If an AFA is $100K and its hardware is $10K then clearly the software is worth $90K. It will get cheaper over time but disaggregating software and hardware isn’t magic; a software layer enabling sharing of SSDs is exactly the same thing as the firmware inside an AFA. AFAIK SolidFire, XIV, and SVC are already available in software-only versions.
Wes, good to see you comment. But I must disagree on a couple of points.
The AFA controller software I’m aware of doesn’t scale across hundreds or thousands of nodes. With that level of scaling, I’d expect – and most customers would too – that the software cost per unit of goodness would decline significantly.
In addition, I’d argue that much of what customers pay for when they buy an AFA – or any hardware array – is the integration the vendor has done and the promise of one throat to choke to get it fixed or improved. But much depends on the (hypothetical) software vendor’s channel strategy.
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see when and how this pans out.
This will absolutely be fun to watch, I agree!
I made a long comment on this morning’s article and won’t repeat that here.
Over time, byte addressable storage class memory will allow the same kind of transformation we saw in network routers (L3 switches) back a decade or two ago, where there is very lightweight (think 10’s of instructions) execution in the data plane, and all the things we think of as done by storage systems today are done in a control plane (in drivers which set up address mapping and access rights tables, rather than in lines of code which execute with each I/O). In this best and highest use of byte addressable storage class memory, I assure you the storage system and network have just as many lines of code as they do now (just look at the 10 million + lines of code it takes for a full function layer 3 ethernet switch). They’re just implemented differently.
Happy to talk if this is from an unfamiliar perspective…
@FStevenChalmers
Robin, do you see Microsoft’s S2D solution as a player in this market? They’re emphasizing NVMe/PCIe SSD support in their shared-nothing architecture.
Ryan, S2D is a form of server managed storage, without the need for an array – flash or otherwise – to provide the capacity. Unless there are bottlenecks in the Windows Server implementation, using high performance NVMe/PCIe SSDs would simply add more go-fast to the cluster. When you look at the MS commitment to large physical memories – 24TB – and their work on storage class memory – 3D XPoint – it looks like they’re all in on using all available hardware technologies to enable customers to build the fastest possible Windows clusters.
Bottom line: MS doesn’t have a dog in this fight, but they are fully exploiting new hardware opportunities as they come up. They aren’t helping the array vendors, but hurting them is collateral damage.